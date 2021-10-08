Giant resolution of CBI court docket, Dera leader Ram Rahim convicted in homicide case, now it is time for punishment

New Delhi: Within the Ranjit homicide case, the CBI Particular Court docket has given a large verdict towards Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim. The particular CBI court docket has convicted Ram Rahim within the homicide case. At the side of this, 4 folks have additionally been convicted on this case.Additionally Learn – Boy requested for cellular quantity, 16 yr previous woman spoke back with slap, then…

The particular court docket of CBI of Haryana has given this giant resolution. The court docket used to be listening to the Ranjit Singh homicide case. Underneath this a large resolution has come. It’s being instructed that on October 12, the particular court docket of CBI will pronounce the sentence of Ram Rahim and different convicts. Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: tenth magnificence scholar reached faculty with pistol in bag, instructor additionally concealed after seeing, then…

Particular CBI court docket in Haryana convicts Dera Sacha Sauda’s Gurmeet Ram Rahim and 4 others within the Ranjit Singh homicide case percent.twitter.com/e2RhL5mzcn – ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

Additionally Learn – J&Okay Information: Eminent Kashmiri Pandit Makhanlal Bindru shot useless by means of terrorists in Srinagar

The price of homicide towards Gurmeet Ramrahim has been proved. Ram Rahim is lately lodged in Sunaria Prison of Haryana.