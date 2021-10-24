Giant turning level in Aryan Khan case: Witness claims, ‘There used to be communicate of giving 8 crores to Sameer Wankhede, I used to be signed on clean paper’

Aryan Khan Drug Case: There was a large turning level in Aryan Khan’s drug investigation. Prabhakar Mobile, an aide of absconding KP Gosavi, has alleged that he used to be requested to signal a clean panchnama through the Narcotics Keep an eye on Bureau (NCB) within the Mumbai medicine case. In step with the India Lately file, Prabhakar Mobile stated that he used to be a witness to the dramatic occasions that came about after the raids in Mumbai. In a testimony, he stated that he noticed a person named Sam and Gosavi assembly close to the NCB place of job. KP Gosavi is an alleged personal investigator. Allow us to inform you that Gosavi is identical particular person whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral. Gosavi could also be some of the witnesses on this case and is recently absconding.Additionally Learn – Digvijay Singh raised questions through tweeting, stated – Aryan is being confused as a result of he’s the son of Shahrukh Khan

It's price noting that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is recently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Street Prison within the Medicine Case. Now finger is being raised at the paintings of NCB on this topic. On this case associated with Aryan Khan, witness Prabhakar Sail advised thru affidavit that he had reached Yellow Gate on the behest of Gosavi. Prabhakar has additionally advised that he had heard Gosavi pronouncing that 8 crores must be given to Sameer Wankhede.

He has additionally stated that NCB signed 10 clean papers through making witnesses. Prabhakar Sail has reportedly stated that his lifestyles is in peril. In reaction, the probe company's zonal director Sameer Wankhede stated in this allegation, "We can give an appropriate solution to it."