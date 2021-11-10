Gibran Lajud could play the World Cup in Qatar 2022 although not with the Tricolor

Gibran Lajud will be able to represent the Lebanese team. (Photo: Nathan Ray Seebeck / USA TODAY Sports)

The goalkeeper of Mexican origin, Gibran Lajud received his Lebanese passport, which gives him the opportunity to play with that Asian team in the qualifying rounds for the Qatar World Cup 2022. It is said that the Lebanese team would be interested in summoning the goalkeeper for the month of January, when would he face South Korea.

Despite having played with the Selection of Mexico in minor categories and even friendly matches with him Tricolor higher. The current goalkeeper of the Warriors from Santos Laguna can be considered by the selection of the Lebanon as long as they require it. Since the rules of the FIFA would allow him to make a Federation change, since has not played more than three games with the Tri absolute.

Through his social networks, he was the very element of the whole of the Lagunera region who released the news that he already had the official document from the Asian country, which accredited him as naturalized. To their 27 years, has as a dream to be able dispute a World Cup fair.

“With great pride I share with you that I have received my Lebanese passport,” published the goalkeeper.

The Lebanon National Team hopes to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in its history. (Photo: Dylan Martínez / REUTERS)

It should be remembered that a few months ago the press of the Asian country reported that its selection would have in its plans convene a Lajud for the World Cup qualifying rounds of the Asian Soccer Confederation. Currently, the whole of Lebanon is located in the third place of the Group A with five points.

On the other hand, the selection of the Asian country has never been to a World Cup in its history and is now close to accessing at least the playoffs. It is worth mentioning that in the Asian confederation two groups are played, the first two places in each team get their pass directly, while the two third parties eliminate each other to access the pass to the intercontinental play-off.

The Czech technical director, Ivan Hasek, He is the one who has led the team in this World Cup process and his work has led them to compete in Group A, only below Iran that it has 10 points and of South Korea with eight units, who would have their direct pass to the World Cup. Behind them appear the United Arab Emirates e Iraq with three points and finally Syria with only one, respectively.

On the other hand, it should be clarified that on this date FIFA You will not be able to attend, due to the recent temporary nature of the procedure. The Lebanese National Team will play against Iran and the United Arab Emirates, but the coach will take this into account from January for his important match against South Korea that, in case you win your next two matches, could arrive with chances of being in the top two places in the sector.

Jerónimo Amione played with Mexico in the Pan American Games in Guadalajara 2011, despite this he was able to represent Lebanon with the modification of the FIFA rule. (Photo: Scott Heavey / REUTERS)

Finally, another similar case was seen with Jerome Amione, since he has Lebanese descent on the part of his father, in addition to the Mexican. His adaptation was not so complicated, since the language with which he communicated with the technical director and managers was in English, same that he drove without any problem.

With Mexico He wore the Tri shirt in 2011 and 2012. In addition, he was part of the team that won the medal of oro in the Panamerican Games from Guadalajara 2011 and also played two qualifying matches for the Olympic Games from London 2012, but in the end it was cut from the final list by Luis Fernando Tena.

