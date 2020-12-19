Gift to farmers: now income will be generated through river Ganga, know what is Yogi government’s plan

Lucknow: Villagers and farmers located on both sides of the Ganges are going to get a big gift. The Yogi Government of Uttar Pradesh (Yogi Adityanath) is working on a plan to shine the fortunes of farmers through organic crops. Organic farming and horticulture plans have been prepared for villages falling within a radius of 5 km on both sides of the Ganga river in the state, so that the Ganga can become a source of income for farmers. The state government is working on a strategy to increase the income of farmers by several times through organic crops. Also Read – Anti-Romeo squad will now work as a new way to stop rising crime against women, action will be intensified

The Department of Agriculture and Horticulture along with the Ministry of Jal Shakti Mantralaya has started work on the plan. According to the plan, chemical fertilizer will not be used within 5 km radius of Ganga. In these areas, farmers will be trained in organic farming of grains, fruits and flowers. For this, apart from training, they will also be provided with the necessary equipment.

Considering the demand of organic products in the country as well as abroad, it is being considered as a scheme of special benefit for the farmers. The Yogi government is working on three major goals simultaneously through this scheme. The first is the cleanliness of the Ganges, the second is the income of the farmers and the third goal is to produce large quantities of organic crops in the state. According to the officials of the Ministry of Water Power, a large market will be made available for the products prepared on the banks of the Ganga in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Horticulture, so that they can get a better price than usual for their crops.

Significantly, to make the Ganga pollution-free, the Yogi government has decided to take strict steps to stop the use of chemical fertilizer. The state government is preparing to ban the complete use of chemical fertilizers in the districts through which the river Ganges passes. The government is working on a dual plan to make Ganga pollution free as well as farmers’ income.

By promoting organic farming, natural farming and horticulture in the Gangetic plain, the Yogi government is going to give a new platform of income to the farmers. Along with proper management of solid waste and disposal of garbage in villages situated along the Ganges, polythene will be banned completely. A senior official of the Namami Gange department said that the use of chemical fertilizer is a major cause of pollution in the Ganges river. The effort of the state government is to stop it completely now.

Cabinet Minister and State Government Spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh says, “The Yogi government is committed to the betterment and progress of the farmers of the state along with the Nirmal and Aviral Ganga.” The government is bringing schemes in the interest of farmers. ” Trees will be planted on both sides of the river to protect it from harvesting. Along with stopping the chemical fertilizer, plants like Peepal, Pakad, Mango, Jamun and Banyan will be planted along the river to protect the river Ganga from erosion. Ganga nursery will be developed in every district to have maximum plantations along the Ganges. Geo tagging of all the plants along the Ganga will be done, so that the theft of the plants can be prevented.