Gigabyte retools Aero and Aorus laptop lines with Comet Lake H and GeForce Super GPUs

April 4, 2020
Gigabyte is retooling its Aero and Aorus laptop traces with the most recent Intel Comet Lake H CPUs and Nvidia’s GeForce Super GPUs, and clearing up some confusion about who must buy which product line. 

The Gigabyte Aorus line of laptops is aimed mostly at expert gamers (and almost certainly aspiring skilled gamers, too). On Thursday the company launched the Aorus line would supply Intel’s latest 10th-gen Comet Lake H CPUs and Nvidia’s GeForce Super GPUs.

