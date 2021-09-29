Gigio Donnarumma spoke for the first time about the rumors about a conflict with Keylor Navas for the title in the PSG goal

The Italian goalkeeper was a starter in the match against Manchester City (Reuters)

The PSG forward dwarfs all eyes week after week. Speculation about whether again the trio of stars will share the playing field is the central theme that floods the main media in each prior to the presentation of the Parisian team and questions to Mauricio Pochettino at a press conference generally point to this issue.

Nevertheless, the Argentine coach is dealing with another problem totally different when it comes to making your line-up for the games. A drawback that, far from being in the offensive zone, is found in the other area and that involves choosing between two footballers for the same position.

The arch of the PSG seems to have no owner, not for lack of talent but on the contrary, both Keylor Navas What Gianluigi Donnarumma They share a similar level and both are starters, according to the coach himself.

The Italian goalkeeper spoke about this situation, whose decision to leave Milan became the target of criticism, a product of the present that he is now going through in France, where their presence in the starting eleven is usually intermittent.

Both goalkeepers fight for the title match by match

After a good performance in the victory against Manchester City for the second round of the Champions League, the 22-year-old footballer was forceful. “You make me laugh. Every time I open the phone and start reading. I get over it because I know my strength, I know who I am and there is no problem ”, he assured in statements to Sky Sports of Italy.

“I am here and I am happy to be here. The club has always supported me and I laugh when I read all this nonsense. I’m fine and I’m moving on ”, he added about the present that he is living at PSG, where competes for the position against Keylor Navas.

Along these lines, Pochettino was also recently consulted by Canal+: “Up to now the choice has not been easy. They both work exceptionally well, even in everyday work. It is a difficult choice ”.

“As I have always said, decisions will be made based on performance and match by match. The goalkeeper position is like that of the rest of the players ”, he declared.

Donnarumma arrived as a free agent after his departure from Milan (Reuters)

Until now, Donnarumma started in three of the ten games played by PSG in the season, and although he started from the start in the most important duel (in terms of team quality), his permanence in the starting eleven is far from being a fact.

It is true that the noise around this situation is not something installed simply from Italy and walks through the terrain of logical sports competition.

With 22 years is one of the best appearances under the three suits around the planet as of late and he just backed up that claim by becoming the Euro Cup MVP. “PSG looked for me and loved me, and I wanted to come to PSG. The competition doesn’t scare me, Navas is a great goalkeeper, but I’m here to play ”, had clarified months ago when this battle to add minutes was just beginning.

