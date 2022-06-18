Gignac revealed when he will leave the UANL Tigres

André Pierre Gignac plans to retire from the Tigers in 2025 (Photo: Daniel Becerril/REUTERS)

Andre Pierre Gignac he has been listed as the best foreign player to come to Liga MX in the most recent decade. Although he has established himself as a referent of the tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), as well as an idol among the fans, the French striker announced that plans to play for the team for 10 years and then i know will set asidealthough he did not define whether he will join another institution or contemplates retirement.

“I came to Tigres in 2015. The goal is to leave in 2025, will be ten years in the club. I work twice as hard every day. I have my physical trainer with me. Mentally I have 25 years in my head. He knew how to handle everything related to football. Now, I have an exceptional preparation and lifestyle”declared during an interview with the French media RMC.

Years after his arrival, the Frenchman made known his taste for his lifestyle in the state of Nuevo León. Multiculturalism in Mexico has been one of the main reasons that have led to the Bomboro to establish their definitive residence in the country and could even stay in the Sultana del Norte when he decides to retire from professional football.

Gignac became the top scorer in the history of Tigres after beating Tomás Boy (Photo: Twitter Capture/@TUDN_MEX)

In that sense, denied that after leaving the ranks of Tigres has the intention to return to occupy a place in the squad of players or managers in the Marseilles, an institution that led him to shine on the highest French circuit. On the contrary, his affection for the San Nicolás de los Garza team inspires him to continue linked to football with a managerial position.

“For me it is important to finish my career here. I am really very happy. Let’s see how I feel. I don’t want to end up feeling sorry for myself on the bench and not scoring goals. Until my legs respond I will be ready. After soccer I want to learn and if they give me the opportunity to be a manager in the club, it cannot be explained. I don’t want to go anymore”came to declare TUDN in March 2021.

Andre Pierre Gignac He arrived at the San Nicolás de los Garza team years after Ricardo Ferretti carried out his rescue work from the relegation zone. In 2015with an already competitive squad, the Frenchman incorporated to shore up one of the most competitive offenses on the circuit and has been the architect of one of the most successful times of the UANL Tigers.

Before playing for the Tigers, Gignac wore the Marseille shirt (Photo: Reuters)

Since his arrival, it was enough for him 8 short tournaments to write your name on countless records recorded in the annals of the felines; however, the most important came when exceeded 104 goals with whom Thomas Boy he was recognized as the leading scorer on the Tigers. To date, he is the leader with 168 goals which means a portion of the 305 he has scored in his entire career.

Su official debut It was during the semifinal round of the Libertadores Cupin which Tigres faced Porto Alegre International from Brazil, although his first goal came in the second leg. Although the international title was denied him in his first tournament, he managed lift the league title in the same year of his arrival. Three more titles from the same event were added to his record, as well as a third of the Champion of Champions Cup.

The Frenchman began his career in the FC Lorient of your country in the year 2004, when I was 19 years old. After three seasons he was on loan with Pau and then spent four seasons with him. Tolouse. In 2010, and until 2015, she was part of the Olympic Marseille until the tuca showed interest in joining Liga MX.

KEEP READING:

This is how Enrique Alfaro celebrated the election of the Akron Stadium as the World Cup venue for 2026

Emilio Azcárraga spoke about the 2026 World Cup and the presence of the Azteca Stadium: “A lot of pride for my family”

Canelo Álvarez and the possibility he would have to fight in Australia