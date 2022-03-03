Gignac’s controversial goal that asked for it to be annulled: “It’s a stain on my career”

Gignac regretted the goal he scored against Veracruz in 2019 (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Since he arrived in Mexico in 2015, Andre Pierre Gignac became a benchmark tigers and became the club’s top scorer figure. The Bomboro has been involved in various controversies in the MX Leaguehowever, the most remembered is the one that took place in the game of Veracruz vs. Tigres 2019game in which Gignac scored a goal.

The entry of the French striker caused a great scandal because he did it while the sharks held a peaceful protest in front of the board. Three years after the event, the French footballer was sorry for that action and confessed what his true intentions were.

For the program The last word from Fox Sports, André-Pierre clarified the situation. At first he explained that all he wanted to do was bounce the ball off the pitch and send it to the tribune area, however, it did not work out and the ball ended up stuck in the back of the net. But he later asked that it not be told.

Gignac asked the FMF to annul his goal against Veracruz in 2019 (Photo: Instagram/@10apg)

“There were a lot of misunderstandings. At the beginning it was a minute, then it was three minutes and I said it, and I’m not going to lie, I don’t have to lie. I wanted to put a big blow in the standsWell, sometimes things come out like incredible goals and that time, well, it did go in, I do regret it a bit”, he confessed.

The protest was held on October 18, 2019 when the Veracruz players let the first five minutes run without playing in order to demand the payment that the Veracruz directive owed them. The relevance of the event was that it took place on the field of the Louis Stadium Pirate Sources and that the club was in need of points.

Despite the fact that the economic context that the Veracruz Club In that year, the soccer players of Nuevo León did touch the ball and began activities on the field, it was Gignac himself who went to the rival goal and scored.

In 2019 the Veracruz club lost its registration in the FMF (Photo: Twitter/@ClubTiburones)

But in the interview with Fox Sports clarified that at the end of the game communicated with the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) to ask the directors of the Mexican league not to count the score in his favor and the goal will be annulled.

“The truth was that three minutes had passed but I didn’t want to score the goal, I’m going to tell you the truth, after that game I called the Federation and told them: ‘Take the goal away from me please’ and they told me that you couldn’t ”

The criticism that circulated in the days following the game directly attacked the French striker for his Little empathy with white sharks. Despite the years, Gignac pointed out that it is a mistake that has followed him during his stay in Mexico and He called it “a stain” on his career. in Liga MX, for which he was sorry for the fact.

André Pierre Gignac has an explosive attitude in football matches (Photo: Twitter/ @El_Hincha12)

“It’s a stain on my career here in MexicoI cannot deny it and yes I am a little regretful”, sentenced the 36-year-old footballer.

Lastly, he specified that in that match there were different confusionsso he did not know how to react and asked not to be remembered solely for a mistake.

“But there were many misunderstandings, they were minutes, the truth was a real mess *** that game, the truth. Things have to be said, sorry for my words but I don’t want to be remembered like that; because I know that I am a bit cumbersome, a bit irritating on the court, but it is my passion, I am like that, I am not going to change, ”she shared.

