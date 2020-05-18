Gil Introduces Son To Public For The First Time + Opens Up About His Experience Being A Dad

Former Leessang member Gil launched his son Ha Eum to the general public for the primary time and opened up about what fatherhood has been like.

Throughout the episode of Channel A’s “True Dad Confession” that aired on Might 17, Gil and his 20-month-old son Ha Eum made their first look on TV collectively.

Gil stated, “I obtained married and I’m grateful that we had been in a position to have a baby collectively. It felt like a dream,” and “When my child involves my room within the morning and calls out for me, I generally surprise if I’m not dreaming.”

He went on to say, “Once we’re consuming collectively, I can inform we’ve comparable meals preferences and it seems like there’s one other me sitting subsequent to me. It’s wonderful seeing how he’s rising to be extra like me. It’s so enjoyable being with my son and I’m pleased.”

Gil additionally opened up about his life since he was sentenced for his third drunk driving case in 2017. He stated, “The previous three to 4 years have been utterly completely different from how I used to reside my life earlier than. I haven’t actually been assembly up with folks, simply spending time at residence with Ha Eum.”

He stated, “I’m each a father and husband who feels a lot guilt. I’ll do my greatest till I could be an upstanding father.”

Gil had been largely outdoors of the general public eye since his drunk driving case in 2017. In January of this yr, he made a shock look on Channel A’s “Eye Contact” and revealed for the primary time that he was already married and had a baby.

