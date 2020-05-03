Gil Schwartz, Longtime CBS Executive and Creator, Dies at 68 – Variety

Gil Schwartz, the colourful longtime CBS govt who was additionally an creator and columnist underneath the pen title Stanley Bing, died Saturday of pure causes at his residence in Santa Monica. He was 68.

Schwartz led communications at CBS for greater than 20 years. He was well-liked and revered by a journalists for his erudite and forthright strategy. He was energetic in spinning the virtues of CBS Corp. — in addition to mentioning the shortcomings of rival networks — however he had an underlying respect for the job of journalists that got here from his a few years in broadcasting and his work as a author.

As Stanley Bing, Schwartz was a daily columnist for Fortune and Esquire. He additionally penned 13 enterprise and humor books that skewered the company world and media specifically. He wrote three novels, together with 1998’s “Lloyd — What Occurred,” which was developed as a film prospect for HBO.

“For the higher a part of three many years, Gil Schwartz led CBS Communications with inventive flare, craftsman-like experience and an abundance of persona,” CBS stated in an announcement. “He was a counselor to senior administration, a mentor to future PR executives and a preferred presence in each hallway. His numerous and subtle repertoire ranged from suave media relations and gifted wordsmithing abilities to an insightful and humorous view of the media world he cherished. Gil will lengthy be remembered by the numerous groups he led throughout leisure, information, sports activities and the company world.”

A local of New York, Schwartz grew up in New Rochelle and attended Brandeis College, incomes a BA in English and theater arts. He started his skilled life as a playwright, poet and actor and he was an achieved guitarist and musician. He was the one of many co-founders of Subsequent Transfer, an improv troupe in Boston. Amongst his early performs was 1982’s “Ferocious Kisses.”

Playwright Lloyd Gold famous that “Ferocious Kisses” could be a becoming epitaph for Schwartz. “Ferocious in his opinions, in his loyalties and his loves, Gil made each second of his eventful life matter –- to his spouse, his youngsters, his canine and everybody who was lucky sufficient to name him a pal,” Gold stated.

Schwartz acquired his begin in communications working for TV station proprietor Westinghouse Broadcasting, which ultimately led him to CBS in 1996. He steered all communications for the Eye throughout a interval of development for the corporate that has reigned because the nation’s most-watched community for many of the previous 20 years.

For years, Schwartz was an enormous hit at CBS’ annual associates assembly with a Robert Benchley-esque humorous presentation in regards to the state of the community. He hosted CBS’ annual vacation social gathering for journalists, which was a couldn’t-miss affair for anybody with a style for trade gossip and pigs in a blanket.

Early on in his alter ego as Stanley Bing, Schwartz saved his identification secret. His cowl was blown after his second e-book, 1992’s “Loopy Bosses: Recognizing Them, Serving Them, Surviving Them.” However he continued on with books and Bing’s column on the again web page of Fortune with the blessing of a collection of CEOs at CBS. Schwartz was primarily based in New York for many of his profession, however in his last years cut up his time between CBS’ Black Rock headquarters and the West Coast.

Schwartz retired in November 2018 on the heels of upheaval at CBS following the ouster of his longtime boss, former chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves, after sexual misconduct allegations from his previous surfaced. After his retirement, Schwartz didn’t disguise his frustration at having a darkish chapter cloud the top of a robust run for a lot of on the crew that lead the Eye community out of its mid-1990s droop to a dominant run in primetime.

Schwartz’s survivors embody spouse of 14 years, Laura Svienty; daughter Nina Pajak; son Will Schwartz; stepson Kyle Bender; stepdaughter Rachel Bender; a granddaughter, grandson and a brother.

In lieu of flowers, the household requests that donations be made to lafoodbank.org, foodbanknyc.org or sfmfoodbank.org. A memorial service might be organized within the fall.