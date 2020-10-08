Gilmore Girls creator reveals what’s holding up season 2 on Netflix

What’s stopping one other season of Gilmore Girls from touchdown on Netflix? For as soon as, the coronavirus isn’t accountable.

Though present creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has stated a return to Stars Hole isn’t out of the query, it relies upon on the supply of stars Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore) and Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore).

“There’s no [obstacle] behind it aside from lives and other people doing [other] issues,” Sherman-Palladino not too long ago defined throughout a Woodstock Movie Competition digital panel dialogue (by way of TVLine)

“[2016 season A Year in the Life] was a kind of kismet moments the place we had been sort of all taking a look at one another and going, ‘Properly, let’s take a few months and hang around collectively and remind one another why we drove one another loopy.’

“And it was a beautiful expertise. I actually do consider that if the time is correct and the ladies are the place they should be of their lives (*2*).”

“Lauren [Graham] is in two collection proper now,” Sherman-Palladino continued, referring to Graham’s roles in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Disney+’ Mighty Geese. “And Alexis [Bledel] is in Handmaid’s Story. All of them have issues… But when that [kismet] second presents itself once more, [we’d do it] in a sizzling second.”

Sherman-Palladino additionally added {that a} lack of story concepts can be not the explanation why the present hasn’t returned sooner. “The beauty of households is there may be all the time story to inform,” she stated.

“There’s by no means going to be closure between Lorelai and Emily [Kelly Bishop]. Ever. And the older that Rory will get and the extra she finds her personal footing and has her personal life – and he or she’s doubtlessly going to have a child – she’s going to be in battle with Lorelai. Battle and story and journey will not be a difficulty.”

9 years after the tip of the unique collection, Gilmore Girls: A 12 months within the Life arrived on Netflix in 2016. The unique collection ran from 2000 to 2007, focusing on the connection between a single mom and her daughter.

