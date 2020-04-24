Gilmore Women: 10 Careers That Took Off After The Drama Series Aired

Amy Sherman-Palladino (Creator)

After getting her begin as a part of the writing workers of varied comedies and dramas, none extra profitable than Roseanne, Amy Sherman-Palladino made a reputation for herself by creating her personal present that integrated each humor and true-life drama, which turned out to be Gilmore Women. She would later discover the largest success of her profession but in creating The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, an Amazon Prime unique sequence that follows a Jewish girl who pursues a profession in comedy within the 1960s. The sequence is at the moment in its third season has earned Sherman-Palladino 5 Emmys so far.