Gina Carano, star of “The Mandalorian”, was fired after a history of controversial comments

Gina Carano was fired by Lucasfilm (Photo: EFE / Joerg Carstensen)



After the hashtag #FireGinaCarano (fire Gina Carano) became a trend on Twitter, it was announced that she will no longer return to the recording set of The Mandalorian. This due to its controversial statements within their social networks.

Through a statement, Lucasfilm stated that the actress is no longer employed by the company. What’s more, the company rejected the latest statements Carano made on Instagram.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, your social media posts that denigrate people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable”Said the production company.

This Wednesday, the former mixed martial artist shared the paragraphs of the current political climate compared to the political climate of Nazi Germany.

The actress will no longer appear in future seasons of “The Mandalorian” nor will she have her own show (Photo: Instagram by @ginajcarano)

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers, but by their neighbors… even by children. Because history gets edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily arrest thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that different from hating someone for their political opinions?”, He questioned.

Even though the post was deleted, followers took screenshots and soon made them go viral. However, the actress has a history of making statements that caused public outrage.

In september of last year Carano made fun of those who use their favorite pronouns in their social networks, and she instead put “beep / bop / boop” on her Twitter account. However, the actress undid this action and revealed that Pedro Pascal (whose sister declared herself transgender), helped her understand the context.

“[Pedro] It helped me understand why people included them in their bio. I didn’t know before, but now I do. I won’t put them in my bio, but it’s good for all who choose. I am opposed to harassment, especially towards the most vulnerable and the freedom to choose ”, declared

Carano explained that Pedro Pascal helped her understand some situations (Photo: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni)

But a couple of months later Carano published an image in which he made fun of those who used the mask, in the middle of a pandemic. In addition to this, the Texan supported the idea that electoral fraud had occurred in the United States.

“We need to clean up the electoral process so that we don’t feel like we do today. Implement laws that protect us against electoral fraud. Investigate all states. Film the count. Eliminate false votes. Require identification. Make electoral fraud end in 2020. Fix the system, ”he wrote on November 5.

These statements contributed to a hashtag similar to this Wednesday’s popularization. Nevertheless, Lucasfilm had not commented on the matter, but according to what a source revealed to The Hollywood Reporter (THS), that was what triggered the dismissal.

“They have searched for a reason to fire her for two months and today was the straw that broke the camel’s back ”, the person explained.

In just about seven episodes within the two seasons of The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, character played by Carano, became a very popular character within the universe of Star Wars. According to what other Lucasfilm sources revealed, a series of the character’s own was planned to be revealed in December, however, this idea was scrapped since November.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

“The Mandalorian” and Star Wars video games: connections, characters and details that can be found in the different titles of the franchise

Alone with Pedro Pascal, protagonist of “The Mandalorian”: “‘Star Wars’ reflects what our reality is as human beings”