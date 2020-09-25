Gina Duncan Named Producing Director of Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Institute introduced immediately that Gina Duncan will be a part of the Sundance Film Festival workforce as producing director. Within the newly-created function, she is going to report back to pageant director Tabitha Jackson and work intently with programming director Kim Yutani.

Duncan most just lately served as V.P. of movie and strategic programming on the Brooklyn Academy of Music, creating and implementing BAM’s movie, archives and humanities programming.

At Sundance, Duncan will work to combine the creative imaginative and prescient of the pageant with its sensible components in addition to working to extend the inclusivity of the pageant and handle year-round engagement among the many trade and artist communities.

“Gina’s expertise throughout the humanities, trade, and pageant area excited us,” mentioned Jackson, “as did her stellar fame, progressive spirit, values-driven strategy and transformational outcomes. I can’t wait to associate along with her and the remaining of our unbelievable workforce on writing and producing the subsequent chapter of Sundance Film Festival.”

Her different areas of focus will probably be working with the programming workforce as they curate works for exhibition, and serving as a frontrunner for creating strategic imaginative and prescient and decision-making for each the Sundance Film Festival and year-round public packages.

“I’m excited to affix the Sundance workforce at this key inflection level, as they think about such a pivotal pageant,” mentioned Duncan, “It’s moments like these that invigorate not solely inventive programmers, but in addition enliven audiences who’re able to greet new and recent approaches and concepts.”

At BAM, she led movie operations and oversaw the BAMcinemaFest. Earlier than BAM, Duncan was director of trade engagement and particular packages at Jacob Burns Film Heart.

She is going to begin at Sundance on Sept. 28.