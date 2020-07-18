Gina Prince-Bythewood’s ‘The Old Guard’ Cracks Netflix’s Top 10 List

“The Old Guard,” starring Charlize Theron, has made Netflix’s checklist of its 10 hottest unique movies ever and is monitoring to achieve 72 million households in its first 4 weeks.

Netflix additionally stated Gina Prince-Bythewood is the primary Black feminine director on the highest 10 checklist. The streaming large, which introduced the milestone Friday, solely gives viewer numbers for chosen packages, and the numbers can’t be independently verified.

THE OLD GUARD is breaking data! The Charlize Theron blockbuster is already among the many high 10 hottest Netflix movies ever — and Gina Prince-Bythewood is the primary Black feminine director on the checklist. The movie is at the moment on observe to achieve 72M households in its first four weeks! pic.twitter.com/pM8vOTNa6m — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 18, 2020

“The Old Guard,” which started streaming on July 10, additionally stars KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The story, primarily based on Greg Rucka’s comedian of the identical title, follows a group of immortal mercenaries on a revenge mission.

Netflix picked up worldwide rights to the movie early final yr and agreed to finance it with Skydance Media. Along with starring, Theron produced with Beth Kono, A.J. Dix, Marc Evans and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Filming started in Could, 2019, and happened in Morocco, the UK and at Shepperton Studios in England

Layne performs the a part of a Marine who discovers she’s immortal after surviving a deadly knife assault by a terrorist. She had starred in Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of James Baldwin’s “If Beale Avenue May Discuss” and was solid for “The Old Guard” after Jenkins confirmed Prince-Bythewood an early reduce of “Beale Avenue.”

“The Old Guard” additionally consists of LGBTQ illustration as Kenzari and Marinelli play Joe and Nicky, a same-sex couple.