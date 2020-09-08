Gina Rodriguez Starring in ‘Like It Used to Be’ Comedy

Gina Rodriguez is about to star alongside Karla Souza in the highway journey comedy “Prefer it Used to Be.”

The challenge, from Damaged English Manufacturing, is being launched to patrons this week on the Toronto Movie Competition.

Based mostly on Bernardo Cubria’s screenplay, “Prefer it Used to Be” facilities on 4 feminine finest pals going for a last highway journey to Mexico when one finds out life altering information.

The challenge is being developed and produced by Jolene Rodriguez, president of Damaged English Productions, alongside Rodriguez’s manufacturing firm I Can & I Will. Souza can be producing.

“‘Prefer it Used to Be’ is a comedy about friendship, power, and forgiveness that empowers ladies and won’t solely join with the Latinx group however audiences around the globe,” Rodriguez mentioned. “That is precisely why Damaged English was created — to uplift our group. I couldn’t be happier to work with these gifted ladies.”

Rodriguez, finest recognized for “Jane the Virgin,” can be hooked up for the lead position in Paramount’s “The Aliens Are Stealing our Weed” and stars in the upcoming comedy “Kajillionaire” from director Miranda July. She lately govt produced the second season of the Disney Plus present “Diary of a Future President.”

Souza starred in “How to Get Away With Homicide” and was most lately seen in Amazon’s “El Presidente” and the Netflix household comedy “The Sleepover.”

Rodriguez is represented by CAA, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Souza is represented by CAA, Wishlab Inc. and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown and Passman.