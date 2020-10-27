‘Ginger Snaps’ TV Series Based on Cult Horror Films in the Works

A TV collection based mostly on the cult horror movies “Ginger Snaps” is in the works from the producers behind AMC’s hit collection “Killing Eve.”

The trilogy of “Ginger Snaps” films, launched in the early 2000s, follows a pair of teenage sisters obsessive about loss of life and the occult. The darkly comedic horror movies starred Emily Perkins and Katharine Isabelle as Brigitte and Ginger Fitzgerald, the latter of whom will get bitten by a vicious creature and turns right into a werewolf. Brigitte should fend off this new, violent model of her sister and cease her from wreaking havoc on their city.

The movies did not be main successes at the field workplace, however have gone on to garner a cult standing and win indie acclaim.

Sid Light Films, a manufacturing firm behind “Killing Eve,” is working with Copperheart Leisure, producers on the unique “Ginger Snaps” movies, on the TV adaptation. John Fawcett, who directed the unique movie and co-created the BBC collection “Orphan Black,” will function govt producer alongside Sid Light’s Sally Woodward Light and Lee Morris. Clark Peterson and Copperheart Leisure’s Steve Hoban will even govt produce, and Endeavor Content material will oversee worldwide gross sales. Anna-Maria Ssemuyaba will write the “Ginger Snaps” collection if it’s ordered.

The unique “Ginger Snaps” debuted in 2000 at the Munich Fantasy Filmfest and later performed at the Toronto Worldwide Movie Competition, profitable a particular jury quotation. A sequel known as “Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed” and a prequel titled “Ginger Snaps Again: The Starting” each filmed again to again and had been launched in 2004.

Deadline first reported the information.