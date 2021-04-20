‘Ginny & Georgia’ Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

“Ginny & Georgia” will return for a second season on Netflix. The popular young adult, coming-of-age drama starring Brianne Howey (Georgia) and Antonia Gentry (Ginny) debuted on the streamer on Feb. 24.

Per the platform, the series attracted more than 52 million members’ households in its first 28 days. In addition, Season 1 of “Ginny & Georgia” made Netflix’s Top 10 list in 87 countries around the world and hit No. 1 in 46 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Kenya and the U.S.

Though there are no details on the plot or new characters for Season 2, the first season of “Ginny & Georgia” saw angsty and awkward fifteen-year-old Ginny Miller often feeling like she doesn’t measure up to her 30-year-old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller. Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in a fictional Massachusetts town in picturesque New England and give her family a normal life. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia’s past follows them to threaten her and her family’s fresh start.

“We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown ‘Ginny & Georgia,” Fisher said in a statement. “We’re especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for Season 2.”

The new season will feature 10 hourlong episodes. Alongside Howey and Gentry, the cast of Season 1 included Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Felix Mallard (Marcus), Sara Waisglass (Maxine), Scott Porter (Mayor Paul Randolph) and Raymond Alblack (Joe).

Season 1 of “Ginny & Georgia” was helmed by an all-female creative team, including first-time showrunner/executive producer Debra J. Fisher, first-time creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert and director/executive producer Anya Adams. Executive producing alongside Fisher, Lampert and Adams were Jeff Tahler for Madica Productions, Jenny Daly for Critical Content, Holly Hines and Daniel March for Dynamic Television. Elena Blekhter served as co-executive producer.