Gino D’Acampo “almost died” in a crash on American Road Trip with Gordon and Fred

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix’s America Road Trip will return to our screens tonight (April 2nd).

The boys are identified for getting as much as a lot of mischief throughout their travels, nonetheless, issues took a flip for the worst throughout filming for the most recent collection when Gino was concerned in a horrific crash.

Talking on This Morning, Fred relived the second his co-star “practically died” on their highway journey present.

The TV chef misplaced management of a desert dune buggy whereas he was participating in a problem with Gordon and Fred.

“This isn’t a joke, Gino D’Acampo nearly died on the shoot,” Fred admitted to the present’s hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

“It was about two, three minutes after the beginning of a race, which Gordon truly began as a result of Gordon is the one which pushes Gino, he makes him do stuff, and Gino is rather like a little rottweiler behind. After which they go and race across the race monitor, Gino went straight into the RV and…went straight into the wall.”

Fred continued: “I didn’t see that Gino had already ran into the RV, so I acquired out, checked on Gordon and then I realised what occurred. You will note tonight in the programme how shut Gino was, and Gino was in shock, after this, he actually was. Everybody was in shock.”

The This Morning chef needed to take a time off filming because of being in whole shock, in the meantime Gordon suffered with whiplash.

Fortunately, each Gordon and Gino managed to get well and the lads acquired again on the highway once more.

And their wild antics definitely didn’t cease there, with Gino admitting to taking medication earlier than attempting out goat yoga – which surprisingly is definitely a real-life factor.

“It was completely insane doing goat yoga in San Francisco,” Gino advised The Day by day Star.

“I imply we did a lot of insane issues however on this present day, first, we went into a place the place you may eat marijuana legally, to pattern the style of it with meals. After about an hour of that, we did the goat yoga. You might be on all fours and the goat goes on your again to therapeutic massage it. However I used to be in a mind-set by then that, effectively, I can’t clarify.”

The trio can be hitting the highways of Mexico and the USA for his or her most outrageous highway journey but.

Taking in the sights and culinary delights of Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Texas and Tijuana, Gordon, Gino and Fred’s antics will embrace wallet-busting burgers, the beforehand talked about dune buggy racing and goat yoga, spear fishing, cowboy capers, nice wines and wild wrestling.

Buckle up, sounds prefer it’s going to be a very fascinating journey!

Gordon Gino & Fred: American Road Trip begins on Thursday 2nd April at 9pm on ITV. Should you’re on the lookout for extra to look at try our TV information.