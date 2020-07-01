Gino D’Acampo confirmed as new host for Family Fortunes which returns after 18 years

Prepare to check how properly you already know the British public, as Family Fortunes is returning to ITV.

The fun-loving household present – which sees two groups offering solutions to “on a regular basis questions” that had been surveyed by 100 members of the general public earlier than the present – has been commissioned for 10 new episodes in a prime-time weekly slot.

And there’s a model new host on the town!

Superstar chef and This Morning star Gino D’Acampo has been confirmed as the present’s new host.

Recognized for his unapologetic, unfiltered, and generally fairly crude tongue, Gino will lead contestants via a sequence of rounds as two households go head-to-head within the iconic gameshow.

Talking of his new function, Gino mentioned: ” I’m delighted that ITV requested me to be the host that’s bringing again Family Fortunes to the British public, following within the footsteps of some legendary presenters. It’s a a lot beloved present within the USA, and around the globe, and I can not wait to get going and add extra laughs to this format.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Leisure Commissioning added: “Family Fortunes is one in all ITV’s best-known gameshows and we will’t wait to see Gino host it. He’s excellent to place a smile on the faces of a brand-new viewers.”

The present has been hosted by varied presenters, because it first aired in 1980 from unique host Bob Monkhouse to Max Bygraves and extra. Les Denis had a constantly profitable run from 1987, earlier than Andy Collins took over.

The All Stars model was hosted by Vernon Kay from 2006 to 2014.

Remembered for a few of the most surprising and hilarious quiz present solutions, you will be positive there will probably be a number of responses which can be positive to go away viewers’ jaws on the ground or in stitches on their sofas as the households attempt to guess the most well-liked replies to survey-based questions.

The new Family Fortunes will preserve the basic options of the unique everyone knows and love with the households taking part in for the possibility to win single, double and naturally, “huge cash” via the sport play as properly as the added bonus of successful extra prizes alongside the way in which.

And that’s not all – the sequence can even see two movie star specials with some acquainted faces and their households hoping to safe huge cash for their chosen charities.

Amelia Brown, Managing Director of Thames mentioned: “Family Fortunes is without doubt one of the most iconic and funniest gameshows round, and I’m thrilled we get to convey it again on ITV. Gino will probably be an unimaginable and brilliantly unpredictable host and we’re delighted he’s taking the reins. What higher time is there to convey again this family-based extravaganza!”

Family Fortunes is ready to return to ITV.