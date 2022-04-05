Gio Simeone scored in the victory of Hellas Verona: he is the highest scoring Argentine in the top leagues in Europe

Giovanni Simeone going through a remarkable season in the A league and this Monday he ratified it with a new goal that gave victory to his team, the Hellas Verona1-0 against Genoa at Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium. Was the He shouted number 16 of the 26-year-old striker, who is third in Italy’s top-flight goalscoring chart, but is the top scorer without penalty conversions.

Cholito opened the game after five minutes with his score when he received the pass from Daniel Bessa and from the floor he touched it to send it into the net. After the meeting on their social networks Gio dedicated the goal to his grandfather, who passed away on March 25. “for you grandpa”, wrote the attacker who added an emoji with a heart.

The early goal reassured Hellas Verona, who looked for the second and Gianluca Caprari hit a ball on the stick. However, the local team achieved its 12th win of the season and is ninth in the table. He has 45 units and is 7 behind Lazio, the last team that is entering an international competition today.

Gio’s post dedicating the goal to his grandfather

In 2021/2022, Simeone has 16 goals, 3 assists, 54 total shots, 24 on goal and 15 passes for shots from his teammates. He has an average of 0.69 goals per game. of his conquests, 11 were after shots with the right leg, 2 with the left and 3 with the head. Also, he scored 3 goals from outside the area and has a 36% accuracy in his shots.

Gio completes the partial podium of the network breakers in Calcio, behind Ciro Immobile (Lazio) and Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), but on both accounts there are penalty celebrations, 6 for the Italian and 5 for the Serbian. Simeone never materialized since the twelve steps in the present exercise.

Cholo’s son He is the Argentine with the most goals in the top leagues in Europe and behind are located Lautaro Martinez (Inter) and Angel Strap (Atlético Madrid), with 14 and 11 goals converted, respectively.

Gio Simeone has 16 goals in the Serie A season

El Cholito makes merits to be in the consideration of the coach of the National Team, Lionel Scaloni. It should be remembered that he made his debut at a senior level with the help of Pujato’s coach and converted five goals. He was one of the first called in the current process after the 2018 World Cup in Russia. In the last call he was part of the preliminary list, but did not make the final cut.

After debuting in River Plate in 2015 with the help of Marcelo Gallardo and scoring four goals in 30 games, he went to Banfield, where he scored 12 goals in 34 games. He later emigrated to Italian soccer and played for Genoa in which he scored 14 (37 games), for Cagliari with 18 goals (72 games) and for Fiorentina with 22 conversions (80 games).

It is Gio’s best season since he arrived at Calcio and in his career at club level, with most goals in fewest games: 16/29. His last best record in a league was also in Italy (2017/18 season), with 14 celebrations in 38 games when he was at Fiorentina.

