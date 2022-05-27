Gio Simeone surprised with the imitation of his father’s gestures on the bench and the video went viral

At his wedding party Gio Simeone imitated his father and the video went viral

Football player Young Simeone y Giulia Coppini They got married in May 2021, but on that occasion, due to the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they could not celebrate with all their family. That is why now the Hellas Verona footballers and the 28-year-old model who is also an actress and television presenter, held a mega party that all their friends and family could attend. In the celebration there was a pearl of the striker who went viral.

It is a video in which the 26-year-old attacker is seen imitating his father with his typical coaching gestures. He reproduced the usual movements of the coach from the bench when he wants his team to define the play, also the lament for a wasted chance and all the intensity of him. Kicks, shouts, upward glances and quick movements like the ones Cholo does every time he directs. The reproduction of him was just like that, to the point that Gio was dressed like the DT every time he goes out on a playing field, all in black, including the tie and even the same hairstyle.

The image is hilarious and Gio showed his touch of humor since he made it funny and at the beginning of the video one of the guests asks him, “how, how?”, so that he repeats the imitation. Far from shrinking, he went for more and she repeated it without problems. He all the time with a smile and made those present laugh who encouraged him. The images were leaked on social networks and went viral due to the grace with which the attacker emulates the former midfielder of the Argentine national team and a historical benchmark for Atlético de Madrid, whom he has directed for eleven years and also established himself as a player.

This was the spectacular wedding of the son of Cholo Simeone in Italy

The event was in Firenze, specifically in Villa Corsini a Mezzomonte, a spectacular place with large gardens and beautiful views that the guests have not hesitated to use as a background for the snapshots that will always remain in the memory.

Many friends and family were at the meeting. Among them Giuliano y Gianluca, the other two children that Cholo had with Carolina Baldini. She has been single for more than a year, while the DT started a family again: she married Carla Pereyra and had two more daughters, Francesca and Valentine.

Giovani completed a great season with Hellas Verona, a team he arrived in August 2021 on loan from Cagliari, who owns his pass and the contract expires in June 2024. The striker converted 17 goals in 37 games and was one of the figures of his team. He finished fourth in the table of top scorers in Serie A with the detail that none of his conversions were from penalties.

The Calcio season ended this Sunday with the consecration of Milan and after his brilliant performance, it will be necessary to see what the future of Cholito is. In April there was a rumor of a possible interest from Napoli, but Hellas Verona also wants to retain him. For that, he must execute the purchase clause that would range around 10 million euros (10.7 million dollars).

KEEP READING:

The controversial promise of a Real Madrid player if he wins the Champions League and the counterattack of his Argentine wife

The details behind Marcelo Gallardo and Jorge Brito’s journey to the Champions League final