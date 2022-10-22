Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Prime Minister of Italy after a career spanning more than three decades

Italy’s newly elected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Italian President Sergio Mattarella attend the swearing-in ceremony at the Quirinale Presidential Palace, in Rome, Italy October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

The leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party Giorgia Meloni She was sworn in today as the first female premier in the country’s history after accepting the assignment to form a new government and for which she managed to put together a cabinet with representation from her coalition partners, but with her personal stamp on key ministries.

After accepting the order, Melons unveiled the list of ministers who will accompany her, with two strong figures such as vicepremiers: the member of Strength Italy Antonio Tajani, who will also be chancellor, and the leader of the League, Salviniwho will also be Minister of Infrastructure.

Meloni also announced to the technicians Carlo Nordio in Justice, a portfolio for which Berlusconi sought to impose a person of his own, and Matteo Piantedosi in Interior, the destination that Salvini wanted to redevelop the anti-immigration policy that he executed during his time at the ministry between 2018 and 2019.

The League, the second most voted force within the coalition, will still have as Minister of Economy and Finance the current head of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti, considered the maximum exponent of the moderate wing of the party.

The new cabinet, of 24 ministries, will also have as novelties a portfolio dedicated to “Companies and Made in Italy”; one for “Mar y Sur” and another for “Family, Natality and Equal Opportunities”.

Meloni’s, the 68th government in Italian republican history, will also be the first since 2008 to have as prime minister a person voted directly at the polls and not elected based on parliamentary agreements.

The appointment of the president of the Senate until last week Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati as minister for institutional reforms, as well as the incorporation of the theme “Food Sovereignty” within the name of the portfolio of Agricultural Policies.

The far-right leader arrives at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of Italy after a career spanning more than three decades, she continued as Youth Minister of one of the governments of her now partner Berlusconi and crowned last month by being the most voted leader of the countrywith 26% for the force he created just a decade ago.

During the campaign, Meloni defined himself as part of a “modern and western government right”, with a speech that mixes the rejection of immigration with partial support for a system of subsidies for unemployed people while defending that the State has the ” gold share” in strategic companies.

The creation of the new Government takes place in the midst of strong clashes in recent days between Melons y Berlusconi for the position on the war in ukrainethe makeup of the Cabinet and strong criticism from the four-time premier of his ally’s leadership style, to the point of considering her “arrogant and arrogant.”

The appointment of Tajani, former president of the European Parliament and considered a defender of belonging to Europe and NATO is a gesture that, among other things, also seeks to balance Berlusconi’s closeness to the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

After today’s oath, Meloni and his Cabinet have a maximum period of ten days to appear in Parliament to seek the “vote of confidence” of half plus one of each of the two Houses of the country, in which of all modes has a clear majority.

Gifted speaker, this conservative Christian, hostile to human rights LGBT+ and with the motto “God, country, family” has promised not to touch the law that authorizes the abortion.

His government will have to focus first and foremost on the many challenges, especially economic ones, that lie ahead.

The inflation in the peninsular country it increased by 8.9% year-on-year in September and the economy may enter into technical recession next year, just like Germany.

But the room for maneuver Roma they are constrained by a massive debt of 150% of gross domestic product, the highest ratio in the euro zone after Greece.

The notoriously eurosceptic prime minister has given up trying to push for an exit from the euro zone, but vowed to defend Italian interests more strongly in Brussels.

Italian growth will also depend on the nearly 200 billion euros (about 195 billion dollars) of subsidies and loans agreed by the EU in the framework of its post-pandemic recovery fund.

