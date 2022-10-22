Giorgia Meloni was appointed as the new Prime Minister of Italy

Giorgia Meloni (REUTERS / Guglielmo Mangiapane)

the extreme right Giorgia Meloni She was appointed Prime Minister of Italy this Friday by President Sergio Mattarella, who entrusted her with the task of forming a government as head of the Brothers of Italy party, winner of the legislative elections.

Meloni, 45, thus became the first woman to head the country’s Executive. Her first measure was to appoint Minister of Economy to Giancarlo Giorgetticonsidered as a moderate and pro-European figure of the League, Matteo Salvini’s far-right formation.

The oath of the new Government will take place this Saturday at the Quirinal Palace, headquarters of the Head of State, at 10:00 local time (08:00 GMT).

The head of state has chosen to entrust the formation of the Government to Meloni, the most voted in the elections and which has been proposed by the right-wing coalition that he heads and of which they are also a part Matteo Salvini y Silvio Berlusconiwhich has an absolute majority in Parliament.

Meloni is now expected to announce his list of ministers, distributed among notables from his party, Salvini’s pro-sovereignty League and Berlusconi’s conservative Forza Italia.

Giorgia Meloni se reunió este viernes with the president Sergio Mattarella (Presidencia de Italia / REUTERS)

As a particularity, the Roman policy, 45 years old, has accepted the position “without reservations”something unusual in Italian politics since those called to govern usually require a few days to iron out the last aspects of the Executives.

The head of state has waited to announce his decision upon the return of the outgoing prime minister, Mario Draghiwhich has participated until this Friday in a European Council on energy considered key for Rome.

The head of the Brothers of Italy, a party heir to the post-fascists of the Italian Social Movement, rose in Italian politics as the only opposition to the Government of national unity that Draghi presided over since February 2021 to face the pandemic.

For the official launch of the Government, Meloni must submit to the investiture in the two seats of Parliament, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputiesa formalism given that the coalition has a sufficient majority to govern.

In the opposition will sit the progressive Democratic Party, the populist Five Star Movement and the centrists of the Third Pole, among other small formations.

Giorgia Meloni (REUTERS / Yara Nardi)

MINISTERS WITH PORTFOLIO:

– Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Vice President: Antonio Tajani (FI).

– Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility and vice president: Matteo Salvini (League).

– Interior: Matteo Piantedosi (technician)

– Justice: Carlo Nordio (FdI).

– Defensa: Guido Crosetto (FdI).

– Economy and Finance: Giancarlo Giorgetti (League).

– Companies and Made in Italy (former Economic Development): Adolfo Urso (FdI).

– Agriculture and Food Sovereignty: Francesco Lollobrigida (FdI).

– Environment and Energy Security: Paolo Zangrillo (FI).

– Work and Social Policies: Marina Elvira Calderone (technician).

– Education and Merit – Giuseppe Valditara (technician).

– University and Research: Anna Maria Bernini (FI).

– Culture: Gennaro Sangiuliano (technician).

– Sanidad: Orazio Schillaci (technician).

– Tourism: Daniela Santanchè (FdI).

MINISTRIES WITHOUT PORTFOLIO:

– Relations with Parliament: Luca Ciriani (FdI).

– Public Administration: Gilberto Pichetto Fratin (FI).

– Regional Affairs and Autonomies: Roberto Calderoli (League).

– Policies for the Sea and the South: Sebastiano Musumeci (FdI).

– European Affairs, Cohesion Policies and Recovery Plan: Raffaele Fitto (FdI).

– Sports and Youth: Andrea Abodi (technician).

– Family, Natality and Equal Opportunities: Eugenia Roccella (FI).

– Disability: Alessandra Locatelli (League).

– Reformas Institucionales: Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati (FI).

(With information from AFP and EFE)

