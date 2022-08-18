Giorgio Armani and a group of friends were evacuated by boat from a Sicilian villa amid wildfires

Giorgio Armani. (AP)

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani and dozens of others were forced to flee their vacation villas overnight as firefighters worked to extinguish the remains of two wildfires on the Sicilian island of Pantelleria on Thursday.

One photo shows flames appearing to invade Armani’s villa, but his press office said they did not reach the property. Armani and his guests were evacuated to a boat in the harbor overnight.

The head of the region’s civil protection agency, Salvatore Cocina, said two forest fires are suspected of sparking a fire that has forced some 30 people to seek shelter on boats or in safer parts of the island. Firefighters used Canadair aircraft to douse the flames, along with ground crews to protect homes. Authorities said no structure appeared to have been lost.

Flames burn beyond fashion designer Giorgio Armani’s villa on the Sicilian island of Pantelleria, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The designer and his guests were evacuated overnight to a boat in the harbor and the flames have died down. before arriving at the property, according to his press. (Armani Press Office Via AP)

The island’s mayor, Vincenzo Campo, told the ANSA news agency that two Canadairs were working to put out the last flames in difficult terrain and that the wind had died down.

“After the big scare last night and last night at work, Pantelleria is getting back to normal,” Campo said. “Looks like the worst is over.”

Local officials asked for any information that would help identify the cause of the fire, which started at two points a quarter of a mile (400 meters) apart.

A Canadair plane drops water as a forest fire burns on the Sicilian island of Pantelleria, Italy, August 17, 2022. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS



To control the flames, firefighters and foresters worked through the night and teams also arrived by helicopter from Trapani, in Sicily, while more personnel with vehicles arrived on various ferries.

According to firefighters, there are still some small outbreaks in which teams and two planes are intervening, but the fire is under control after several hours.

Pantelleria, located between Sicily and Tunisia, is a popular beach and hiking destination that includes ancient archaeological sites and natural geographic formations.

CONCERN IN THE MEDITERRANEAN

Exceptional temperature rises were recorded, between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius (5.4 to 9 degrees Fahrenheit) above normal for this time of year. On some days, the water temperature has regularly exceeded 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Jon Nazca

As vacationers bask in the summer heat in the Mediterranean Sea, climate scientists are warning of the grim consequences for marine life of warming fueled by successive heat waves.

From Barcelona to Tel Aviv, scientists report exceptional rises in temperature, between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius (5.4 to 9 degrees Fahrenheit) above normal for this time of year. On some days, the water temperature has regularly exceeded 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit).

Extreme heat in Europe and other regions surrounding the Mediterranean has grabbed headlines this summer, but rising sea temperatures are mostly under the radar.

Scientists remain alert for any abrupt changes in temperatures and wildlife. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Some 50 species, such as corals, sponges and algae were affected along thousands of kilometers of Mediterranean coasts, according to the study, published in the journal Global Change Biology.

The situation in the eastern Mediterranean basin is especially bleak.

(with information from AP and EFE)

