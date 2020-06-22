Giorgio Stock Departing WarnerMedia – Variety

Giorgio Stock, president of WarnerMedia Leisure Networks & Gross sales, in each the Europe Center East & Africa and the Asia-Pacific areas is leaving the corporate. His departure is efficient from June 30.

Gerhard Zeiler, Chief Income Officer, WarnerMedia & President, WarnerMedia Worldwide Networks will assume the function on an interim foundation whereas the method to discover a successor is undertaken.

“Given the energy of the enterprise in EMEA and APAC, the time is now proper for me to maneuver on. It has been a privilege to be related to a few of the trade’s most iconic manufacturers,” mentioned Stock in a press release. “I’m notably pleased with how we now have been in a position to increase the profile of our native authentic productions and faucet into the wonderful tales and voices that EMEA and APAC have to supply. In a world that in locations seems to be isolating, it has been thrilling to rejoice each the range and the shared experiences that our nice tales from the world over can inform.”

“Giorgio created a tradition which focussed on teamwork and execution excellence. He inspired the workforce to take dangers and put money into authentic programmes, a lot of them award-winning. He repositioned the manufacturers and improved each the operational and monetary high quality of the corporate considerably. With the identical ardour and precision, final yr he took on the duty of integrating HBO and Turner into WarnerMedia. Because of Giorgio, WarnerMedia EMEA and APAC is right now a powerful and future-oriented media firm,” mentioned Zelier. “Giorgio will probably be missed, and I want him the perfect for his future endeavors!”