Giovani Dos Santos would be considering his retirement from football if he does not find a team

Tired from the pressure and without equipment, Giovani dos Santos he would be analyzing other options to dedicate himself to his personal support. The former America striker He would not discard the option of retiring from professional soccer to dedicate himself to the restaurant business.

of the saints would be in the analysis of announcing his retirement from professional football, after the frustration he experiences for not finding a team in the MX League and in other leagues that give him an opportunity to continue his sports career. He would also be tired of the media pressure and therefore he values ​​the possibility of focusing on other things.

Moisés Llorens, correspondent of ESPN in Barcelona, ​​he was the one who assured in the Jorge Ramos and his Band that the intention of the former player of the America It would be to end his football career. And he revealed that he would go to work in restaurants in Barcelona.

“What sources very close to the player tell me is that he is evaluating retiring, that he is tired of the pressure, that he is evaluating the possibility of hanging up his boots, dedicating himself to other things”

The correspondent of ESPN He also revealed that together with his brothers Jonathan dos Santos and Éder dos Santos they would start a family business.

“Brothers of the saints they have a restaurant in Barcelona, with his older brother taking care of him. The news is that Gio dos Santos is evaluating the possibility of leaving football, “said Llorens.

On the other hand, Moisés Llorens pointed out that in Europe the player did not have the desired performance in the Barcelona and Tottenham, but “whatever it is, we will scratch the matter and explain everything.”

America was the last team he played for Giovani Dos Santos, which he arrived after having played with the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS, and currently does not have a team.

In September of this year it transpired that after his unsuccessful stint at Club América, Giovani dos Santos He could run aground in a Spanish league team that has shown interest in the Mexican.

According to information on the site Gol Digital, The team that seeks to take over the services of Dos Santos is the Zaragoza of the Second Division of Spain.

The team’s board would be looking to promote to the Spanish First Division, which is why the Mexican could be hired before the winter transfer window opens and without the need to pay for your transfer.

According to the portal, the Mexican is a player that the board of the ‘Blanquillos’ likes a lot and they consider to be a key element to strengthen their squad. However, despite the wishes of the Iberian team, hiring could be difficult due to their high economic pretensions.

The Mexican midfielder would have to considerably lower his file if he wants to join the Real Zaragoza, a club that cannot pay millionaire salaries and could offer the Mexican a contract only if it sacrifices the economic issue.

The Spanish site highlights that Giovani dos Santos is still analyzing various offers, but it is expected that in the coming days he will define his professional future. It should be noted that a few months ago ESPN reported that the Mexican had offers from the MLS and also the football of the United Arab Emirates.

However, so far the new direction of the former Americanist is unknown.

