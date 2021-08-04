Girija Oak Godbole (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Girija Oak Godbole (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Girija Oak Godbole is an Indian movie and tv actress. She is perfect identified for Taare Zameen Par (2007), Huppa Haiyya (2010) and Shor within the Town (2011).

Delivery & Early Lifestyles

Girija Oak Godbole used to be born on 27 December 1987 in Nagpur, Maharashtra to a Hindu Brahmin circle of relatives. Her father’s title is Girish Oak. Her father is a well known Marathi actor and her mom is a pharmacist. She finished her level in Biotechnology from Thakur School of Science and Trade, Mumbai. She additionally joined a theatre workshop and began performing in commercial.

Bio

Occupation

Girija sought after to turn out to be an actress from an early age. She made her performing occupation within the Hindi movie Taare Zameen Par in 2007. In 2009, she gave the impression within the Marathi movie Goshta Choti Dongreavadhi. She additionally gave the impression within the Marathi tv serial Lajja. She later acted in Sony Leisure Tv serial Women Particular as Meghana Nikade.

In the meantime Girija additionally gave the impression within the Kannada comedy film Housefull along Diganth, Hemanth Hegde in 2009. In 2010, she gave the impression within the movie Huppa Haiyya adopted via Adgula Madgula in 2011. Godbole starred within the Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.Ok. directed movie Shor within the Town within the lead position of Sejal. In 2020, she gave the impression within the World award successful brief movie named Quarter.

Training Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 4″ Ft Weight 60 Kg Determine Size 35-28-36 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Being attentive to Song and Making a song

Private Lifestyles

Girija Oak Godbole is married to Suhrud Godbole, a writer- director. The couple has a son named Kabir Godbole.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Boyfriends Suhrud Godbole (Author) Marriage Date November 2011 Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Girija Oak Godbole

Girija Oak Godbole used to be born and taken up in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

She is a superb dancer and took part in Eka Peksha Ek Apsara Ali.

In 2013, she gave the impression within the Marathi movie Navra Maza Bhavra.

She used to be noticed internet hosting a weekly display titled Sangopan in 2014.

In 2018, she gave the impression within the Marathi movie Mauli starring along Riteish Deshmukh and Saiyami Kher.

She used to be nominated as Perfect World actress on the Maverick Film Award in 2018.

She used to be featured in more than a few T.V. ads.

She is a canine lover and has a puppy canine Sakura at house.

She donated to NGO’s and trusts.

You probably have extra information about Girija Oak Godbole. Please remark beneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar