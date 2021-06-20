Girija Oak Wiki, Age, Circle of relatives, Peak, Bio, Films, Pictures, Husband, TV Presentations

Girija Oak is an Indian actress and type. She turned into standard via Marathi motion pictures. Later, she acted in Hindi and South Indian motion pictures too. Except for performing, she is a educated classical dancer. She additionally acted in more than a few Hindi serials. Her complete title is Girija Oak Godbole. With again to again hit motion pictures, she were given a couple of awards.

Biography and Instructional {Qualifications}

Born in Mumbai, she beloved performing. She finished education with excellent marks. Later, she graduated from Thakur Faculty of Science & Trade. She was once a part of more than a few TV advertisements and print advertisements all the way through the college days. Later, she made performing debut in a Marathi movie in 2004. The spectacular performing abilities earned her extra roles.

Later, she was once a part of again to again robust Marathi motion pictures. She additionally acted in a couple of Bollywood and South Indian motion pictures. In a little while, she turned into a well-liked Marathi actress. She is these days a well known TV megastar via Hindi serials too.

Circle of relatives, Husband

She was once born in a Hindu circle of relatives. Her father is Girish Oak. Girija Oak’s husband is Shurud Godbole. Their marriage ceremony was once in November 2011. Kabir Godbole is their son, who was once born on 17 Might 2013.

Age, Peak, Weight

She was once born on 27 December 1987. Girija Oak’s age is 33 years as of 2020. Her top is 5 ft 5 inches and weight is 58 kgs. She has black hair and black eyes.

Profession

Her occupation began on the age of 15. She was once a part of more than a few print and TV advertisements. She made her performing debut in 2004. With hit roles, she were given extra Marathi motion pictures. Later, she acted in Hindi and South Indian motion pictures too. She may be actively a part of Hindi serials. With again to again hits, she is a number one film and serial actress. With an enormous fan base, she may be a social media influencer.

All TV Presentations Checklist

All Films Checklist

Navra Maza Bhavra

Goshta Eka Paithanichi

Mauli

Manini

Taare Zameen Par

Goshta Choti Dongraevadhi

Gulmohar

Space Complete

Manini

Huppa Huiyya

Adgula Madgula

Shor within the Town

Cycle Kick

Girija Oak Pictures

Instagram

Fb

