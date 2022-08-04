Girl Gaga formally confirms her presence in Joker 2

Girl Gaga is formally showed for the approaching Joker sequel, Folie A Deux.

The musician and actress posted the name of Joker 2, in addition to its unencumber date, on her authentic social media channels, together with Twitter and Instagram. Together with the caption, she posted a brief video of the Joker silhouette dancing to previous tune.

Even supposing the message does now not divulge what position he’s going to playIt used to be broadly reported that Girl Gaga can be starring along Joaquin Phoenix within the upcoming Joker film as Harley Quinn. Additionally it is mentioned that the following Joker film might be a musical, which might are compatible along with her skills as a singer.

Joker: Insanity for Two

10.04.24 percent.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL – Girl Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

The following Joker film It’ll be known as Folie A Deux and might be launched on October 4, 2024. Director Todd Phillips has co-written the script for the sequel and can go back as director, whilst Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his position as Arthur Fleck aka Joker.

In spite of the turmoil at Warner Bros. Discovery, together with the cancellation of the just about finished Batgirl film, the corporate is forging forward with generating DC films in keeping with high-profile characters like Joker. The movie and its sequel also are unrelated to Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie, which is ready in a special universe.

Even supposing Girl Gaga is easiest identified for her tune, has made severe forays into appearing, together with a lead position within the 2018 remake of A Megastar Is Born, the place she earned an Oscar nomination for Highest Actress. The final time she used to be noticed used to be in 2021’s L. a. Casa Gucci, directed by way of Ridley Scott.

But no main points of the plot of Joker 2 are identified, however the subtitle Folie A Deux refers to a psychiatric affliction through which two other folks be afflicted by the similar myth on the identical time, which has ended in hypothesis that Harley Quinn might be within the sequel. Hypothesis that can best accentuate with the affirmation of Girl Gaga.