Girl Group Leader And Rapper Proves Her Vocal Chops In “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the July 19 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” a gaggle of contestants continued their problem for the throne.

Spoilers

The primary match-up in Spherical 2 was between “Do You Wish to Stay,” who sang Taeyang’s “I Want a Girl,” and Disco King, who sang Jessi’s “Life Is Good.” Because of the panelists’ votes, Disco King gained Spherical 2 and moved to the following spherical. “Do You Wish to Stay” was unmasked as rapper KittiB.

In Spherical 3, Disco King sang IU’s “Between the Lips (50 cm),” in opposition to her opponent, Jihwaja, who sang Kim Yoon Ah’s “Spring Days Are Passing By.” Yoon Sang commented, “If Disco King is a lady group member, then she carved out her personal house in that tune.” In the tip, Jihwaja gained the spherical with 13 votes to Disco King’s 8.

Disco King unmasked herself to disclose her id as WJSN’s chief, fundamental rapper, and vocalist Exy. Exy stated, “I really feel good as a result of I really feel like I’ve change into a frontrunner that the opposite members might be pleased with by means of this present. I’ll carry that heavy accountability and work exhausting to guide the members properly.”

Exy stated in an interview, “I’m a rapper within the group, however I began singing with the dream of change into a singer. I like to sing, so this was a really treasured probability for me. I didn’t suppose that I might get to Spherical 3, however I’m comfortable to have proven all of the performances I had ready.”

복면가왕 디스코 왕은 저 엑시였습니다! 좋은 말씀과 응원해 주신 판정단 여러분들 너무 감사드립니다 행복한 시간이었어요♥️? #복면가왕 pic.twitter.com/MrvXZIxtMS — EXY (@EXY_S2) July 19, 2020

