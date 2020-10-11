Girl Group Main Vocalist Challenges The Throne In “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the October 11 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” 4 singers challenged Range Cat as the brand new champion tried to defend their crown.

The first match-up of Spherical 2 was between “Present-Off,” who sang Shin Sung Woo’s “After Love,” whereas “Bridal Mask” sang Lee Solar Hee’s “Destiny.” The panel voted 16 to five in Bridal Mask’s favor, and Present-Off unmasked to disclose himself as Sleepy, who shared that he went on the present to promote for a brand new company.

The second match-up was between “Janggu Girl,” who sang Sanulrim’s “Your Which means,” whereas their opponent, “Millstone,” sang Park Hyun Bin’s “Simply Belief Me.” In the top, Millstone gained 13 to eight and Janggu Girl unmasked to disclose herself because the TV persona Hyun Younger.

Then Bridal Mask and Millstone confronted off, with Bridal Mask singing HYNN’s “The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone,” whereas Millstone sang White’s “Sq.’s Dream.” Bridal Mask gained 16 to five and Millstone revealed himself because the youngster trot singer Hong Jam Eon.

This meant that Bridal Mask was the last word challenger for Range Cat’s crown. To defend their title, Range Cat sang Choi Ho Sub’s “As Time Goes By.” With a single vote distinction, Range Cat took their second consecutive win with 11 votes to Bridal Mask’s 10.

Bridal Mask then unmasked to disclose herself as Lovelyz’s fundamental vocalist Kei. Kei stated, “My group members seem on this present quite a bit. Yoon Sang was not capable of guess who we had been. This time, he was interested in me as properly.” She additionally shared her targets for herself and the group, saying, “We’ve by no means taken No. 1 on a public broadcast channel [SBS, KBS, MBC]. All of the members need that. A small objective for myself is that I need to be like Women’ Era’s Taeyeon and promote solo and as a bunch for a very long time.”

Kei launched her first solo EP in October 2019. Lovelyz made a comeback in September with the EP “Unforgettable” and title monitor “Obliviate.”

[?] MBC #복면가왕 목소리로 모두에게 따뜻함을 전해 준

‘#각시탈‘의 주인공은 바로 바로!#러블리즈 의 #Kei 였습니다?

쌀쌀한 가을, 포근한 봄이 보고 싶을 때

Kei와 함께 하면 봄을 만날 수 있어요??#Lovelyz pic.twitter.com/Rb0mdxyHSg — Lovelyz_Official (@Official_LVLZ) October 11, 2020

