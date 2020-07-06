General News

Girl Group Main Vocalist Charms The Panel With Her Range In “The King Of Mask Singer”

July 6, 2020
On the July 5 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” 4 contestants challenged Madame Rose in her seek for her second consecutive crown.

The first match-up of Spherical 2 was between Dalgona and Outdated Sergeant. Dalgona sang Lyn’s “However We Cherished” and impressed the viewers along with her emotional and vocal vary, exhibiting a extra versatile vary of expertise than within the first spherical. Outdated Sergeant sang Shin Hae Chul’s “Jazz Café” and made the viewers groove to his distinctive tone and mid-pitched narration.

After the efficiency, Dalgona shared that she was an enormous fan of WINNER. She danced to WINNER songs alongside Kang Seung Yoon, who was on the present as a panelist.

Yoo Younger Suk mentioned, “As regular, it’s so troublesome to evaluate. Listening to Outdated Sergeant’s efficiency was like using a horse with out the reins and holding one’s steadiness. You realize that it’s harmful, however your coronary heart is racing as a result of it’s so cool. Dalgona confirmed us a efficiency that we couldn’t have imagined. She may be very detailed in expressing reality and delicacy. I believe it’s doable that she may problem the present champion.” Lee Yoon Seok added, “Dalgona didn’t make a step misplaced. Outdated Sergeant’s efficiency didn’t have a single second when it wasn’t fascinating.”

In the tip, Outdated Sergeant superior with a single vote distinction to the following spherical. Dalgona unmasked to disclose herself as Kim Chaewon, APRIL’s fundamental vocalist.

Chaewon mentioned, “A wierd factor occurred when I used to be forged for this present. I met up with a pal at a café and so they mentioned, ‘Why don’t you go on ‘The King of Mask Singer?’ I replied that I’d needed to since my debut, however that I’d by no means gotten an opportunity. I joked that I might even go within the face masks that I used to be carrying exterior. That night, the supervisor advised me that I might be happening the present.”

