Girl Group Main Vocalist Delivers Soulful Performance On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the Could 24 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” a gaggle of challengers took on 6-time champion “Chow Yun Fats” for the crown.

“Spouse’s Temptation” went up in opposition to “Don Quixote” within the first spherical, performing Jung In’s “Wet Season.” Yoo Younger Suk complimented Spouse’s Temptation, saying, “That is past tempting. That is bewitching. Her voice is like cinnamon combined with brown sugar.”

Spouse’s Temptation gained the spherical in opposition to Don Quixote and later confronted off in opposition to “Defend” in Spherical 3. This spherical would resolve who would face off in opposition to the champion within the ultimate spherical. Simply earlier than they carried out, the champion Chow Yun Fats mentioned, “Each are actually good, so I’m nervous proper now.”

Spouse’s Temptation sang Brown Eyed Soul’s “Brown Metropolis,” whereas Defend sang Kim Dong Ryul’s “Companion.” Yoo Younger Suk mentioned, “Spouse’s Temptation has a vocal tone that deserves an ideal rating. The draw back to this type of tone is that the vary tends to be slender, however Spouse’s Temptation has a wide selection as nicely.”

In the long run, Defend gained the spherical with 19 votes to 2. Spouse’s Temptation unmasked herself to disclose her id as IZ*ONE’s essential vocalist, Jo Yuri.

She mentioned, “It is a program that I wished to be on since I used to be a trainee. I don’t go on Korean selection reveals fairly often, so my household at all times asks me, ‘When will you seem on TV?’ I’m comfortable that I’m lastly right here.” She added, “With regards to IZ*ONE, whether or not it’s in singing, dancing, or selection, every member is a key a part of our group. I’m glad that Yujin got here on this present earlier than, and I feel Yena and Chaewon ought to come on the present as nicely.”

