Girl Group Main Vocalist Shares Her Desire To Break Down Prejudices On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the February 28 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” a number of gifted vocalists took on the problem for the crown.

Spoilers

The second match-up of Spherical 2 was between Cockle Shell and Snow Duck. Cockle Shell sang DEAN’s “D (Half Moon)” and swept up the panelists together with her emotional and dreamlike voice. Snow Duck sang Jung Seung Hwan’s “The Idiot” and impressed along with his poignant vocal tone.

Snow Duck superior to the subsequent spherical and Cockle Shell took off her masks to disclose herself as (G)I-DLE’s Minnie.

Minnie, who’s from Thailand, is the primary vocalist in (G)I-DLE together with Miyeon. She was launched on the present as being one of many first non-Korean most important vocalists in a Ok-pop idol group. She mentioned, “I need to break down the bias that we don’t have good pronunciation or that we don’t perceive the lyrics.”

Watch “The King of Mask Singer” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)