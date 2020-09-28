Girl Group Member Captivates With Her Clear And Bright Vocals On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the September 27 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” the problem for the throne continued.

The primary matchup of Spherical 2 was between Fireworks and Jade Bead. Fireworks selected to sing Im Chang Jung’s “You’re Right here Too,” and moved the panelists together with his calm however delicate vocals. Jade Bead selected to sang The Basic’s “Woman within the Wet Night time,” fascinating the panel along with her clear and brilliant tone.

Ultimately, the panel voted for Fireworks and Jade Bead took off her masks to disclose herself as LOONA’s HyunJin.

She shared that she had come on the present to make Kim Gura right into a fan. She mentioned, “I fearful quite a bit earlier than I got here on this present. I used to be afraid that he would criticize me severely. I actually wished to obtain a praise from him.”

On Twitter, HyunJin wrote, “Howdy, Orbit. It’s the voice behind ‘Jade Bead,’ HyunJin. I used to be curious to see whether or not Orbits would acknowledge my voice! I’ll work even tougher to showcase good vocals in future! I used to be actually completely happy to have the ability to sing on ‘The King of Mask Singer.’ It’s a way of accomplishment I received’t overlook. Orbit, I like you!”

[#현진 / #HyunJin] 안녕하세요 오빛~! 데구르르르 ‘옥구슬’ 같은 목소리 현진이에요~? 오빛분들이 제 목소리를 아실까 많이 궁금했어요!!? 앞으로 더욱더 열심히해서 좋은 목소리 더 많이 들려 드릴게요! #이달의소녀 #LOONA pic.twitter.com/7TADIxscUs — 이달의 소녀(LOOΠΔ) (@loonatheworld) September 27, 2020

