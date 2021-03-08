Girl Group Member Charms With Her Clear Voice On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the March 7 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” eight new contestants emerged to problem Barcode’s quest for a 3rd consecutive win.

Spoilers

The primary match-up of Spherical 1 was between “Flower Deer” and “Flower Ribeye,” who sang a duet model of BoA’s “No.1.” Flower Deer confirmed off her clear and pure voice, whereas Flower Ribeye impressed along with her clean vocal tone. Each contestants swept the panelists up with their harmonies and by bringing out their particular person vocal colours within the duet efficiency.

The 2 contestants additionally competed in a dance-off.

Ultimately, Flower Ribeye superior to Spherical 2 and Flower Deer unmasked to disclose herself as IZ*ONE’s Kim Chae Gained, singing Website positioning Yeong Eun’s “I’m Not Alone.”

Kim Chae Gained stated, “‘The King of Mask Singer’ is a dream stage for idols. Idols don’t usually get the prospect to face on stage alone, and I’ve been dreaming of occurring this present since earlier than my debut. I’m completely satisfied that I used to be lastly in a position to come on the present.”

Kim Chae Gained is the third IZ*ONE member to look on “The King of Mask Singer,” after An Yu Jin and Jo Yu Ri. She additionally shared that she was a fan of panelist Yoon Sang and stated, “I grew to become a fan after listening to IU’s ‘The Story Solely I Didn’t Know,’” which Yoon Sang produced.

