Girl Group Member Fulfills Her Dream And Shows Off Her Clear Voice On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the January 10 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” a brand new crop of challengers emerged to struggle for the best to tackle the reigning champion.

The final match-up of Spherical 1 was between Jukebox and Treasure Field, who sang a duet of Kim Kwang Seok’s “With a Coronary heart That Ought to Overlook You.” Treasure Field confirmed his emotional and vocal depth, whereas Jukebox impressed together with her clear vocal tone.

Jukebox additionally confirmed off her dance abilities with panelist BTOB’s Search engine optimisation Eunkwang in a canopy of BTOB’s “Beep Beep.”

In the long run, Treasure Field superior to the following spherical. Jukebox took off her masks whereas singing BLACKPINK’s “Taking part in With Hearth” and revealed herself as Rocket Punch’s Suyun.

She mentioned, “It was my dream to look on ‘The King of Mask Singer’ even earlier than I debuted as a singer. After I knew I used to be making my debut, I wrote down an inventory of songs that I wished to sing on the present and I’ve been practising them ever since.”

She added, “It was my first time singing alone onstage, so I used to be actually nervous.” She named Sandara Park as her function mannequin and Sandara Park replied warmly, “I voted for you. I cherished the vibe of your clear voice.”

