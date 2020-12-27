Girl Group Member Gains Confidence In Her Voice On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On December 27, eight contestants took on MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer” within the last episode of 2020.

The primary match-up of Spherical 1 was between “2020 Was Onerous Mouse” and “Let’s Be Sturdy in 2021 Cow” (each names are puns in Korean). The 2 contestants sang a duet of Vibe’s “That Man, That Girl.” 2020 Mouse additionally ready a canopy dance to MONSTA X songs, joined by panelists Minhyuk and Kihyun on stage.

In the tip, 2021 Cow superior to Spherical 2 with 13 votes to 2020 Mouse’s 8. Singing WINNER’s “Don’t Flirt,” 2020 Mouse unmasked to disclose herself as Weki Meki’s Elly.

Elly shared that in Weki Meki’s debut tune, her half was solely seven seconds lengthy. She stated, “Once I sing as a part of a bunch, I simply must sing my half. Once I sing covers, I normally solely sing one verse. I’ve by no means sang for therefore lengthy earlier than, so I used to be nervous.”

She added that she was a fan of LOONA’s Yves, who was there as a panelist, and stated, “Our promotions have overlapped earlier than, and I couldn’t take my eyes off you. I’m so nervous to see you right here proper now.”

Yves returned the praise and stated, “2021 Cow took up numerous house on stage, however you had been the one one I may see.”

