Girl Group Member Impresses With Her Mature Vocal Tone On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the November 1 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” eight new challengers emerged to combat for the throne.

The primary match-up of Spherical 1 was between “Pineapple Pizza” and “Mint Chocolate,” who sang a duet model of Lee Hello’s “HOLO.” Pineapple Pizza impressed the panelists along with her husky tone, whereas Mint Chocolate confirmed off their candy vocal shade.

Within the expertise present, Pineapple Pizza additionally confirmed off her dance expertise with 2NE1’s Sandara Park.

On the finish of the match-up, Mint Chocolate superior to Spherical 2 with 14 votes to Pineapple Pizza’s 7. Pineapple Pizza sang 2NE1’s “Lacking You” earlier than taking off her masks to disclose herself as (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi.

Yuqi had impressed the panelists not solely along with her distinctive vocal tone but additionally her fluent Korean pronunciation. Earlier than she took off her masks, the panelists had guessed that she was a veteran woman group member.

She mentioned, “It’s been about two and a half years since we debuted, however there are nonetheless a number of followers which might be confused. Folks suppose that I maintain a dance place or a visible place. I wished to point out the general public that Yuqi can sing as effectively.”

Yuqi additionally shared that she had notably wished to get Sandara Park’s vote. Sandara Park mentioned, “Of course I voted for Yuqi. (G)I-DLE is carrying 2NE1’s line ahead.” Yuqi mentioned, “On a private degree, she’s a senior artist that I actually love. It’s additionally the want of the (G)I-DLE members to change into a cool woman group like 2NE1. I really feel honored and completely satisfied.”

On Twitter, Yuqi wrote, “Did Neverver [cute form of Neverland, (G)I-DLE’s fandom name] take pleasure in ‘The King of Mask Singer’? Haha, I’m certain you all knew it was Yuqi. Our Neverver are the most effective!”

