Girl Group Member Showcases Her Clear And Delicate Vocals On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the December 20 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” Range Cat continued his quest for his seventh consecutive win.

The primary match of Spherical 2 was between Jingle Bell and Manhole. Jingle Bell impressed the panelists together with her clear and pure voice in her cowl of BoA’s “Atlantic Princess,” whereas Manhole captivated them together with his distinctive vocal tone in his efficiency of Zion.T’s “Two Melodies.”

Shin Bong Solar praised Jingle Bell’s voice and mentioned, “Her voice makes you are feeling pleased.” Ivy mentioned, “I believed that Jingle Bell might need grown up in America, however now I’m wondering if it was Japan. She has a voice that sounds prefer it would slot in an animation.” As a part of the “expertise present” phase, Jingle Bell had ready a dance medley of Ivy’s hits.

Kim Gura mentioned that he knew who Jingle Bell was and mentioned, “It’s somebody who I’ve seen since she was younger. I do know why folks suspect that she was born overseas.”

Manhole gained the match-up with 16 votes to five, and Jingle Bell took off her masks to disclose herself as MOMOLAND’s Nancy.

Nancy mentioned, “I used to be on a spread present with Kim Gura’s son, Gree, in sixth grade. I’ve even been to his home. I’ve been to his home when Kim Gura was there. He was carrying pajamas at dwelling. We not too long ago filmed one thing collectively as effectively. I’m grateful that he remembered my title and has taken care of me since I used to be younger.”

Nancy additionally appeared in MC Gree’s music video for “Harmful” in 2016.

About her look on “The King of Mask Singer,” she mentioned, “I used to be actually nervous. It’s an honor to be the fourth member of MOMOLAND to seem on the present. After being a part of a crew in MOMOLAND, I had a phobia of standing onstage alone. I wished to recover from that phobia earlier than this yr ended.”

MOMOLAND made a comeback final month with the track “Prepared Or Not.”

