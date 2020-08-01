Girl Group Yellow Bee’s Agency Announces Disbandment + Member Ari Alleges Sexual Harassment And Neglect From Agency Staff

After the information of lady group Yellow Bee’s disbandment, conflicting statements have arisen between the label and one of many members.

On July 31, Yellow Bee’s company, Dependancy Leisure, launched an announcement via Yellow Bee’s official fan café.

“Yellow Bee, who debuted in 2017, was making ready for his or her third digital album ‘DVD’ after a change within the member lineup. We had deliberate to proceed Yellow Bee’s actions, however resulting from promiscuous habits in member B’s non-public life, the company and the members have been unable to return to an settlement. Primarily based on this, the company made the inner determination to disband the group. We’re deeply sorry to the followers who have been ready for the album.”

One of many Yellow Bee members, Ari, took to Instagram to refute the company’s assertion.

Hi there, that is Ari. I ask on your understanding even when this assertion is considerably disorganized. I imagine that since this difficulty has gotten greater, I want to elucidate myself.

We are usually not a gaggle that is known sufficient to name for explanations, however the articles about us now are exhibiting extra curiosity in us than there was after we debuted. This type of overwhelming curiosity confused us and unfold the tales much more.

The company had said that one among our members was promiscuous. I don’t know what the company means by the phrase ‘promiscuous.’ Is it promiscuous if a person and a girl simply stand collectively exterior? Are all individuals promiscuous? It’s completely not true that she was promiscuous. That is one thing the company exaggerated. That member was not the one to interact in promiscuous habits. In truth, it will not be improper to say that it was the company who engaged in such habits.

There have been incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault from the managers and company workers. A workers member tried to tug one of many members to the observe room to sleep along with her. Numerous individuals have been current on the time, however solely the opposite members stopped him from dragging her off. There have been additionally cases the place they requested us to name them “oppa” or touched our thighs. A former supervisor stated unbelievable issues like, ‘I’ll provide you with a child so let’s go to a motel’ and ‘Daddy’s in search of you out as a result of he is aware of you.’”

There have been additionally a number of incidents by which they might name us at daybreak and ask us to serve alcohol to individuals whom they stated have been traders. We saved quiet and saved going as a result of we wished to be singers. These incidents have been actually surprising on the time and even now they continue to be traumatic reminiscences. Moreover, we have been by no means paid, and there have been instances after we needed to pay for costumes, sneakers, and video enhancing ourselves.

We needed to go to a Japanese occasion as soon as, and the CEO needed to go away for the airport at 5 a.m. However he stated that he was the one one who might take us there, so he took us to the Gimpo Airport at 5 a.m. and gave us a card and informed us to determine our airplane tickets by ourselves. He then left us alone. We had by no means even purchased airplane tickets on our personal earlier than. Solely the chief, Ryuhee, had a cellphone, so we needed to contact varied individuals with the intention to work out easy methods to get tickets. We needed to get low-cost tickets, so it took a very long time. The takeoff time was 1 p.m., so we sat at Gimpo Airport for eight hours. The tickets have been for Incheon Airport, so we took all our garments, album posters, and private gadgets to the Incheon Airport by ourselves and boarded the airplane.

After we have been in Japan, the 5 of us needed to work alone with no single workers member. The individuals there knew that our CEO had returned to Korea by himself. This isn’t promiscuous habits, however we weren’t handled correctly. This inappropriate therapy is why we stated we’d give up the group, not due to a member’s promiscuous habits. Every little thing I’ve written till now are only some examples of the form of therapy we obtained.

From the very begin, we have been at odds with the company due to what they known as our promiscuous habits. Nevertheless, we ignored that and labored exhausting with the intention to obtain our debut, so it’s ridiculous that they might use that as an excuse for our disbandment. This was included within the certification of contents that we despatched to the company.

The company is making us look unhealthy, and we don’t know easy methods to reply, so I’ve appointed myself our consultant to write down this. Thanks for studying this lengthy put up.