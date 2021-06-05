Girl Meals Inspector accused the SDM of sending obscene messages, mentioned – grimy touches within the place of work

MP, Dewas district, Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, Information: In Madhya Pradesh, an SDM has been accused of sending obscene messages through a girl meals inspector and touching her with grimy intentions through calling her to the place of work. After this, the accused SDM Santosh Tiwari has been got rid of after a criticism with the collector. After the topic stuck fireplace, District Justice of the Peace Chandramouli Shukla has got rid of SDM Tiwari and Trilochan Singh has been made the brand new SDM in his position. Along side this, orders were given for investigation. Additionally Learn – Madhya Pradesh Vaccination: Shivraj govt’s resolution, folks of kids under 12 years will probably be given precedence in vaccination

This situation is from Dewas district of MP, the place in Khategaon, girl Meals Inspector Inspector Priyanka Agarwal spoke of sending obscene messages to SDM Santosh Tiwari and coming house at evening. In this, the Meals Inspector complained in regards to the SDM to the District Justice of the Peace Chandramouli Shukla. The girl officer got here in entrance of the media and accused the SDM. On the similar time, SDM Tiwari, declaring himself as blameless, mentioned that fallacious allegations are being leveled towards him. Disturbances were discovered within the paintings of wheat procurement, so this conspiracy has been hatched.

On Thursday, Meals Inspector of Khategaon, Priyanka Aggarwal, at the side of media individuals, had made many allegations towards SDM Santosh Tiwari, together with obscene messages. Meals Inspector Priyanka Agarwal mentioned that the SDM was once sending obscene messages on social media for the closing 5-6 days. The girl meals inspector additionally alleged that force was once made to come back to my room at evening.

Meals Inspector Priyanka Agarwal mentioned that she was once sitting in her place of work closing Sunday when the SDM got here. After leaving from right here, he known as me and known as me to the place of work. Meals Inspector Priyanka Aggarwal alleged that once she went to the place of work, the SDM touched me in a filthy method. It's recorded within the digicam. Priyanka Agwal mentioned that on Monday at 11 pm, the SDM SMS to me and mentioned that I'm coming for your room. After this he complained to the collector and passed over the proof to him. While the SDM has were given the information of the CCTV digicam deleted.

Complainant Meals Inspector Priyanka Agarwal additionally mentioned that the SDM pressurized me to come back to the room. On those allegations of the junior feminine officer, SDM Santosh Tiwari mentioned, the allegations are baseless, I didn’t even know them until a couple of days in the past. I’ve youngsters of the similar age as the girl officer who made those allegations towards me.