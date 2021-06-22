Girl Overwhelmed/Killed for Dowry: Dowry Sufferer’s Story- The husband used to kick within the face, snatch grasp of the hair after which…

Girl Overwhelmed/Killed for Dowry, Frame Discovered Placing In Toilet: A grotesque case of dowry harassment has come to mild from Kerala. Ahead of demise, the sufferer lady accused her husband of torturing her, hitting her within the face along with her ft and torturing her in quite a lot of tactics. Now the girl’s father has stated that within the marriage remaining 12 months, the circle of relatives had given a automotive price Rs 10 lakh, one acre of land and 100 gold cash as dowry. In spite of this, his daughter used to be tortured and misplaced her lifestyles. Additionally Learn – Court docket sentenced to 7 years imprisonment to son of former MP | Court docket sentenced the son of former MP Narendra Kashyap to 7 years imprisonment

In fact, this example is from Kollam district of Kerala. The frame of a 24-year-old woman used to be discovered placing in her husband’s space in Sastamkotta within the district on Monday. An afternoon sooner than this, the stated lady had despatched a number of messages to her family on WhatsApp, through which she stated that her husband used to be harassing her for dowry.

Circle of relatives resources stated that S.Ok., a resident of Cathmode. V. Vismaya along with her husband S. Discovered placing in the toilet of Kiran Kumar’s space. The husband of the deceased is an worker of the Motor Cars Division within the state executive.

The members of the family stated that Vismaya used to be a pupil of Ayurvedic medication and had additionally despatched footage of the thrashing marks and wounds on her frame. In keeping with the family of the deceased, her husband had bodily tortured her just lately.

In a WhatsApp dialog shared via the circle of relatives with the media, Vismaya had alleged that her husband didn’t like the auto which she had gained in dowry because of which he beat her up. In keeping with the WhatsApp chat, the girl’s husband, Kumar, used to snatch her via the hair and hit her along with her ft.

In keeping with the chat, Kumar used to abuse his spouse’s father and inform him that he (Kumar) didn’t get dowry consistent with his standing. The daddy of the deceased stated that within the marriage remaining 12 months, the circle of relatives had given a automotive price Rs 10 lakh, one acre of land and 100 gold cash to Kumar as dowry.

At the foundation of media experiences, the State Fee for Girls has registered a case in regards to the incident and has known as for a file from the police. A police respectable stated that the investigation is on and any motion shall be taken after the autopsy file is gained.

(enter language)