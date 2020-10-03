Girlfriend murdered in Delhi for not revealing mobile password, BPO worker arrested in Assam

new Delhi: The 28-year-old man who escaped after killing his girlfriend in Dwarka, the national capital, was arrested in Dibrugarh, Assam. The arrested accused was identified as Satish Kumar. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi leaves from Delhi for Hathras, heavy deployment of UP Police on DND

Satish's father is retired from the army. It is alleged that he murdered his girlfriend Dishu Kumari in a quarrel over the mobile's password transaction. Police said that Satish and Disha used to work together in the BPO of Gurugram. On September 23, the girl went to Satish's residence in Chawla.



DCP Santosh Kumar Meena of Dwarka said, "Satish suspected that his girlfriend talks to someone other than him. Satish asks Dishu to unlock the phone to see the call details, after which both of them started arguing and meanwhile Satish murdered him by strangling him. After hiding the body under the bed, he escaped from the spot. " The body was recovered two days later, when neighbors complained to the police about the stench from Satish's house.