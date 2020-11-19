Girl’s Day Reunites To Show Support For Minah At Her Musical Debut

The members of Girl’s Day acquired collectively to indicate their love for Minah!

On November 20, Minah revealed on Instagram that her bandmates had come to cheer her on at her new musical “The Days,” which marks her very first time performing in a musical.

Posting a number of lovable photographs of the complete group collectively backstage, Minah wrote within the caption, “Girl’s Day is my energy, and Girl’s Day is my life, lala lala la lala lala la.”

Shortly afterwards, the entire different Girl’s Day members rushed to specific their affection within the feedback, with Yura and Hyeri leaving strings of coronary heart emojis. In the meantime, Sojin wrote, “Preserve going sturdy by means of the final present!”

Take a look at all of Minah’s photographs of Girl’s Day by clicking by means of her two posts beneath!

