Girl’s Day Shows Love For Hyeri On Set Of Her New Drama

Girl’s Day continues to be the definition of #SquadGoals!

On March 18, Hyeri revealed on Instagram that her bandmates had made a candy present of assist by thoughtfully sending a coffee-and-churros truck to the set of her upcoming tvN drama “My Roommate Is Gumiho.”

Posting a number of pictures of herself posing fortunately in entrance of the truck, Hyeri expressed her gratitude by writing, “A shock reward that my unnies despatched me. Because of you, it was a extremely blissful day. Girl’s Day is one of the best~~~~ I really like you, Girl’s Day.”

Shortly afterwards, Minah and Sojin returned the love by commenting on her publish with emojis. Along with responding along with her personal string of coronary heart emojis, Yura additionally wrote, “Our Hyer-baby, work exhausting up till the very finish.”

Within the pictures shared by Hyeri, the coffee-and-churros truck despatched by her bandmates comes with a banner that reads, “A truck to cheer on the gorgeous Dam-ie [Hyeri’s character in her drama], despatched by her unnies.”

Hyeri’s new drama “My Roommate Is Gumiho,” which may also star Jang Ki Yong, is at present set to premiere in Could.

Within the meantime, watch Hyeri in her drama “Two Cops” with subtitles beneath!

