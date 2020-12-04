Girl’s Day’s Hyeri And Jang Ki Yong Confirmed For New Fantasy Drama

Beforehand, Girl’s Day’s Hyeri and Jang Ki Yong had been in talks for a brand new drama collectively, and on December 3, it was revealed that each actors have confirmed to star in it!

Titled “Horrifying Cohabitation” (literal title), the tvN drama relies on a webtoon a few feminine school scholar named Lee Dam who unintentionally swallows the marble of a male gumiho (a mythological nine-tailed fox) named Shin Woo Yeo, who was near attaining his aim of turning into human. If a human swallows the marble, they’ll solely stay for one 12 months, and the marble will break, stopping the gumiho from turning into human. Thus, Shin Woo Yeo suggests dwelling collectively to Lee Dam, starting their sudden romance.

Jang Ki Yong will take the position of Shin Woo Yeo, a gumiho with beauty, sturdy physique, good manners, and a candy appeal who has lived for 999 years. Following his latest initiatives “Search: WWW” and “Born Once more,” viewers are extremely anticipating Jang Ki Yong’s transformation on this upcoming drama.

Hyeri will probably be starring as Lee Dam, a school scholar who doesn’t hesitate to talk the reality. She is a agency, simple one who may be very self-objective, which often is the motive she has by no means been in a relationship earlier than. Beforehand, Hyeri impressed in dramas, comparable to “Reply 1988” and “Two Cops.”

This upcoming drama will probably be penned by writers Baek Solar Woo and Choi Bo Rim, who wrote the webtoon-turned-drama “What’s Flawed With Secretary Kim,” and helmed by director Nam Sung Woo, who produced “Kkondae Intern.”

The manufacturing group acknowledged, “We’re very blissful to be bringing the favored webtoon ‘Horrifying Cohabitation,’ which acquired many requests to be become a drama, to life. Jang Ki Yong and Hyeri have been forged for the lead roles. Expectations are excessive as a result of they’re very synchronized with the characters they’ll play. Please sit up for ‘Horrifying Cohabitation.’”

The drama will air in 2021.

