Girl’s Day’s Hyeri In Talks Along With Jang Ki Yong To Star In Fantasy Drama

Girl’s Day’s Hyeri could also be becoming a member of Jang Ki Yong in a brand new drama!

On June 12, Sports activities Chosun reported that Hyeri had obtained a suggestion to star as the feminine lead of the upcoming drama “Scary Cohabitation” (literal title).

Following stories, Hyeri’s company Inventive group ING revealed, “Hyeri obtained the supply to star within the new drama ‘Scary Cohabitation,’ and he or she is reviewing the supply.”

The upcoming drama relies on a webtoon a couple of feminine school pupil named Lee Dam who unintentionally swallows the marble of a male gumiho (a mythological nine-tailed fox) named Shin Woo Yeo, who was near reaching his objective of turning into human. If a human swallows the marble, they will solely reside for one 12 months, and the marble will break, stopping the gumiho from turning into human. Thus, Shin Woo Yeo suggests residing collectively to Lee Dam, starting their sudden romance.

Beforehand, it was revealed that Jang Ki Yong was in talks to star as Shin Woo Yeo. Hyeri has been provided the function of Lee Dam.

After making her performing debut with JTBC’s “Seonam Women’ Excessive Faculty Investigators” in 2014, Hyeri starred within the fashionable dramas “Reply 1988,” “Entertainer,” and “Two Cops.” If Hyeri accepts the supply, will probably be her first drama since tvN’s “Miss Lee,” which resulted in November 2019.

The upcoming drama will probably be helmed by director Baek Seung Ryong, who beforehand labored on “Pegasus Market,” and it’s in talks to premiere by way of tvN within the second half of the 12 months.

