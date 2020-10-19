Girl’s Day’s Hyeri Leaves Park So Dam Starstruck In Her “File Of Youth” Special Appearance

tvN’s “File of Youth” has revealed new stills of Park So Dam and Girl’s Day’s Hyeri!

“File of Youth” is a drama about younger individuals who wrestle for his or her desires and their love amidst the cruel realities of the modeling business. Park Bo Gum stars as Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin, Park So Dam stars as Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring make-up artist, and Byun Woo Seok stars as Received Hae Hyo, a mannequin who needs to make a reputation for himself with out counting on his household.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, cracks began appearing within the once-unshakable relationship of Sa Hye Joon and Ahn Jung Ha. Sa Hye Joon began to wrestle with the flood of malicious feedback and rumors and grew more and more apprehensive by the considered the hurt he may inflict on these near him. As Ahn Jung Ha witnessed Sa Hye Joon coping with these painful experiences by himself, she started to vary as properly.

Ahn Jung Ha, who lastly fulfilled her dream of opening her personal make-up studio, was quickly confronted with the harshness of actuality. Nevertheless, as an alternative of counting on private connections to get extra purchasers, she resolved to develop into a greater make-up artist. Ahn Jung Ha hoped to work with feminine celebrities with a purpose to observe extra dramatic and detailed make-up kinds.

In the brand new stills, Ahn Jung Ha meets prime star Lee Hae Ji, performed by Girl’s Day’s Hyeri. Though nervousness is clear on her face, Ahn Jung Ha is greater than able to tackle the duty. Lee Hae Ji appears to acknowledge Ahn Jung Ha’s dedication as she seems to be on the pocket book in her palms with a happy smile. In the ultimate nonetheless, Ahn Jung Ha clenches her fists and smiles in an expression of pure elation. Viewers are interested by what sort of particular preparation she made for the actress.

The following episode will see one more stumbling block in Sa Hye Joon and Ahn Jung Ha’s relationship. The manufacturing staff additionally commented on Hyeri’s particular look, saying, “It is possible for you to to verify Ahn Jung Ha’s maturity as a make-up artist via her assembly with Lee Hae Ji. Stay up for the vitality Hyeri will deliver to the drama along with her particular look. She’s going to play a necessary function in creating the decisive second through which Sa Hye Joon and Ahn Jung Ha will pour out their true emotions.”

The following episode of “File of Youth” airs on October 19 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park So Dam in "Cinderella and 4 Knights" under:

